Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals save life of head constable Yadaiah

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:23 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: The emergency medical teams of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Gachibowli, have managed to save the life of the 47-year-old head constable Ch Yadaiah, who was stabbed multiple times on the neck, left arm, chest and left thigh after he confronted a chain snatcher at HIG colony, Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, the patient was brought to the hospital with significant blood loss and multiple stab wounds. A team of specialized trauma care team comprising of Gastrointestinal surgeons, Orthopedic Surgeons, Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, Plastic Surgery, and Critical Care took over the initial emergency response team.

CT evaluation revealed that the patient had received critical stab wounds near the left abdomen area with intra-abdominal hematomas (blood clots). Subsequently, he underwent emergency surgery with thoracoscopy to determine the extent of organ damage. “We are extremely glad to report that the surgery went without any adverse event and all the wounds were closed and clots were evacuated,” doctors said.

The patient is now hemodynamically stable with controlled bleeding. The patient has been put off ventilator support and has been shifted to the ICU where he will be under constant observation.