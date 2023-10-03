Hyderabad Airport awarded level 4 transition for carbon management

The Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program, established by ACI EUROPE in 2009, sets the industry standard for assessing an airport's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

03:45 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has achieved the highest recognition for its commitment to carbon management. The airport has been awarded Level 4 Transition accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI), signifying its alignment with global climate goals.

CEO Pradeep Panicker emphasized the airport’s dedication to environmental responsibility, running on renewable energy, striving for zero waste, and zero discharge. The airport has set ambitious targets to achieve zero carbon emissions, investing in sustainable technologies and assets to contribute to a greener world.

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID), praised GHIAL for its leadership in efficient carbon management and its commitment to a more sustainable future. He acknowledged the airport’s efforts to mitigate climate change’s impacts and enhance climate resilience.

GHIAL’s journey towards Level 4 Transition began in 2009, following its Silver rating in ‘Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design’ (LEED) certification in 2008. The airport has consistently worked on energy conservation measures, including a USGBC certified LEED passenger terminal building, green cover development, and the operation of a 10MWp solar power plant.

Other initiatives include using fixed electric ground power (FEGP) supply to aircraft, a bio-diesel filling station, and the introduction of battery-operated Ground Support Equipment (GSE) vehicles.

GHIAL’s commitment aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate action, and the airport plans to continue its journey towards net-zero carbon emissions through renewable energy, electric vehicles, and sustainable aviation fuels.

The airport’s efforts have garnered recognition, including the “National Energy Leader Award” in multiple years, “Excellence-Gold Award,” “Excellence Award,” and “Special Award” at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards, as well as the “Certificate of Merit” from BEE for achieving the highest National Energy Conservation Award score.

ACI plays a crucial role in shaping airport standards worldwide, collaborating with governments, regional members, and international organizations like ICAO to promote excellence in the aviation industry.