Hyderabad to Frankfurt direct flights launched

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 03:18 PM

Hyderabad: Marking a significant step towards connecting Hyderabad to the world, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), in partnership with Lufthansa Airlines has on Wednesday launched direct flights from the city to Frankfurt, Germany.

With five weekly departures (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday), flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours and arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours. The return flight LH752 will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 23:55 hours. In recent years, forty percent of travellers from India to the North America chose European airports as transit hubs. The convenient timing of Lufthansa’s flights aligns perfectly with this trend, offering efficient onward connections.

The Dreamliner’s quiet cabin offers an enhanced experience with ample space, a new lighting concept, and innovative windows that add to the sense of wellbeing on board. Travellers on the Dreamliner can enjoy an enhanced travel experience like never before.

Speaking at the launch, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., CEO, Pradeep Panicker, said. “We are thrilled to announce the launch of new flight services to Frankfurt with Lufthansa Airlines. It has been our priority to connect our passengers to global destinations from the city of Hyderabad and the launch is a step in that direction and an important milestone for the Hyderabad airport.”

Lufthansa Group Senior Director South Asia, George Ettiyil – said “With our new Hyderabad-Frankfurt service we now offer Indian passengers 64 weekly flights to our hubs in Europe and onward connections to the biggest network on the continent.”