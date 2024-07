How is weather today in Hyderabad and Telangana?

Weather in Hyderabad is likely to be pleasant with an overcast sky

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 08:39 AM

Hyderabad weather today

Hyderabad: It will be in all probability a pleasant day in Hyderabad as an overcast sky with chances of rain are forecast for the State capital on Friday.

The forecast predicts some evening showers not being ruled out in Hyderabad and its surroundings.

Howevver, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at a few places over Telangana. North Telangana districts like erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam will have moderate rains.

South Telangana districts like erstwhile Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar will have light rains.

Heavy floods are likely across Srisailam, Jurala of Krishna in next 24 hours. Heavy flood across Godavari too due to flooding rains in upper catchment areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka states.