Hyderabad airport sees surge in non-aero revenues and parking performance

While non-aero revenues surged by 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 150 crore, retail revenues rose by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 40 crore

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 August 2024, 11:25 AM

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has reported a notable increase in its non-aero revenues and parking performance for the first quarter of FY25, covering the months of April to June 2024.

According to the report, non-aero revenues surged by 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 150 crore. Retail revenues rose by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 40 crore. The duty-free shopping per passenger (SPP) increased to Rs 715 in Q1FY25 from Rs 683 in FY24. Food and beverage (F&B) revenues experienced a significant 37 per cent YoY increase, reaching Rs 30 crore.

Car-park revenues also saw a modest 2 per cent YoY growth to Rs 30 crore, while advertisement revenues climbed by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, passenger traffic at the airport increased to 6.8 million in Q1FY25, up by 9.5 per cent YoY from 6.2 million in Q1FY24. Domestic traffic grew by 8.7 per cent , while international traffic saw a 13.5 per cent YoY rise.

The airport recorded its highest-ever quarterly traffic in Q1FY25. Financially, total income for the quarter rose to Rs 576 crore, a 21.4 per cent increase from Rs 474 crore in Q1FY24.

The report further stated that expansion efforts are progressing rapidly, with the airport’s capacity expected to increase from 12 million to 34 million passengers annually. As of June 30, 2024, the expansion project is 99.9 per cent complete.