Hyderabad airport wins ACI ASQ Best Airport Award

The city’s international airport has received the award in the Asia-Pacific region for 2020, in the 15-25 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category.

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has another laurel to rejoice about as it has been judged as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ by Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

The city’s international airport has received the award in the Asia-Pacific region for 2020, in the 15-25 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category.

The ASQ programme has a three-level quality funnelling process which reviews over 150 unique checkpoints and this airport has gone through that entire process before receiving this award. Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL said, “This is a testimony to the untiring efforts of our stakeholders including DGCA, CISF, AAI, Immigration, Customs, BCAS, airlines, employees and all the business partners who worked hard to provide best services to passengers.”

Their measures after the pandemic set in, also made them eligible for this award, as SGK Kishore, the CIO at GMR Airports, says, “We adopted the best possible technologies to make flying safer and provide a superior passenger experience and this award is testimony to our efforts.”

The airport has consistently been ranked by ACI among the top three airports globally for nine consecutive years and held the world no. 1 position in the 5-15 MPPA category four times so far, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .