Hyderabad: All India Services Officers feed needy

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Members of All India Services Officers, who are undergoing training at MCR HRD Institute, organised a food distribution programme at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute on Sunday. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the officers decided to organise the philanthropic activity to share love and care, apart from distributing free food to the hospital’s patients.

Anupam Sharma, trainee officer and secretary, Social Services Club, said that during Valentine’s Day when entire world is discussing about love and care, the club had decided to extend the same love and care for needy. More than 100 people enjoyed the meal served by them and appreciated the efforts of the club.

The programme was attended by Sandhya Smeera, Suman Beniwal, Swethe Boddu, Tanvika Singh, Karthikeyani, Rashmi RD, Joseph, Shailendra Bamaniya, Raunak Agarwal, Purnava Ganguly and others.

