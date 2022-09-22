Hyderabad: An exclusive expo for food & hospitality fraternity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of the ‘India Horeca Expo 2022’ is an exclusive B2B event that brings the Food & Hospitality fraternity together once a year in Hyderabad, which enables meeting face-to-face and building key relationships with key buyers and decision-makers of the hospitality and food service industry. The three-day event is currently going on till September 24 at Hall No 2, Hitex Exhibition Centre, HITEC City.

Sashi from India Horeca Expo said, “The event showcases over 100 brands and 1,000 products that serve the hotel, restaurant and catering industry. A variety of exhibitors, including many international brands, will showcase their most recent products and IHE will present a platform to discuss the latest innovations and trends in the industry. The business owners and decision-makers are visiting this event to “experience the future of service industry”.”

Professionals, decision-makers of the hospitality, catering, leisure industries, restaurants, cafes, bakeries and fast food business owners along with engineers, architects, designers will engage themselves in the three-day ‘B2B Networking Summit’.

The event has concurrent events such as Facility Management Conclave and Hospitality Design Conclave which will enable the new entrepreneurs, enthusiastic innovators to learn the trends and way forward to establish themselves to service this industry. The inauguration was attended by Venkat Reddy, president, Telangana State Hotel Association as the chief guest. Abhay Tangade, deputy director – FSSAI; Sanjana Shah, executive director, BNI Hyderabad East and West region; Dharmender Lamba, founder president, Telangana Chefs Association, besides many dignitaries from the hospitality industry, renowned hoteliers, restaurateurs and chefs graced the launch.