Hurun India Rich List 2022: Meet top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:42 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

As many as 79 individuals from two Telugu States (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) bagged the spots on the list. Out of them, 64 are from Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth released ‘IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022’ on Wednesday. In the list, the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad also bagged spots.

Murali Divi and family promoters of Divi’s Laboratories were on the top of the list (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) with Rs 56,200 crore wealth followed by B Parthasaradhi Reddy of Hetero (Rs 39,200 crore) and M Satyanarayana Reddy of MSN labs with Rs 16,000 crore, the report said.

Mahima Datla of Biological E has emerged as the richest woman in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a wealth of Rs. 8,700 crores, she has bagged the 10th spot on the list of billionaires in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Here is the list:

As per the analysis made by the Hurun and IIFL wealth, the cumulative wealth of rich listers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs. 3,90,500 crores.