Hyderabad weather: City to witness overcast skies, light rainfall on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:39 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Light or very light rainfall is expected in the city till Friday morning with cloudy skies and thundershowers, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad received light rainfall on Thursday with minimum and maximum temperatures settling at 29 degree and 22 degree Celsius respectively.

Light or very light rainfall is expected in the city till Friday morning with cloudy skies and thundershowers, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Parts of the city recorded moderate rainfall on Thursday morning. Till noon, Serilingampally recorded 19.5 mm of rain followed by Bandlaguda (14.8 mm), Rajendranagar (13.3 mm), and Kukatpally (11.5 mm).

The relative humidity recorded at 11:30 am on Thursday was 86 per cent while the maximum temperature was 24.4 degree Celsius.