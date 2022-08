Hyderabad: Animation student held with marijuana

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police arrested a 23-year-old animation student from Andhra Pradesh and seized one kilo of marijuana from him near the Chilkalguda Railway Bridge on Tuesday.

The arrested person was B.Sandeep Reddy (23), from Vijayawada, while two suspects, Akhil Sai and Akhil Vinay, both from Vijayawada, were absconding.

Police said Reddy and the other two had procured the marijuana from Gajuvaka in Visakhapatnam and were selling it here at a higher price.