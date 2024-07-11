Hyderabad: Ankura Hospitals launches 120-bed facility at Kukatpally

The new facility spread over 50,000 sft offers birthing suites, advanced foetal medicine care, high-quality prenatal, perinatal care, water birthing, alongside other birthing options such as painless delivery, natural birthing, and caesarean sections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 07:43 PM

Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha and other public representatives and senior doctors from the hospital were present at the launch event.

Hyderabad: Ankura Hospitals for Women and Child Care on Thursday launched its new 120-bed facility at Kukatpally. The new facility spread over 50,000 sft offers birthing suites, advanced foetal medicine care, high-quality prenatal, perinatal care, water birthing, alongside other birthing options such as painless delivery, natural birthing, and caesarean sections.

The Level III NICU and PICU are equipped to provide critical care to premature and newborn babies, including extremely preterm low birthweight babies, and children requiring such care, a press release said. Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha and other public representatives and senior doctors from the hospital were present at the launch event.

“It’s a great milestone for us, as today, many years down the line, we reopen in a new location of Kukatpally with a bigger centre and more advanced care,” said Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Founder & Managing Director of Ankura Hospital for Women and Children and 9M by Ankura Hospitals.