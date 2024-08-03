Hyderabad: Anti corruption crusader, bureaucrat Dr. Swamy interacts with GITAM students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 06:21 PM

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Kerala government, Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy, popularly as an anti corruption crusader, engaged with students of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, during interactive sessions focussing on critical contemporary issues in technology and governance.

In a session titled ‘Cyber Security in the Age of Artificial Intelligence’, Dr. Swamy provided guidance to budding cyber security engineers. He emphasized the importance of understanding legal frameworks by advising students to study the case laws connected with the IT Act of 2000 and tasked them with identifying the critical sections related to cyber security within the Act.

Dr. Swamy also discussed key concepts such as the cyber kill chain, integrated security approach, and the implications of artificial and deep neural networks and addressed the unique challenges India faces in the realm of cyber security, including the cloudification issues, and the evolving dynamics of human versus machine interactions.

In response to a question regarding fighting the canker of corruption in governance, Dr. Swamy said improving the system was the best way to reduce corruption.