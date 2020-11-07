Hyderabad: Applications invited for Haj pilgrimage

The Telangana State Haj Committee has set up a facilitation desk at the Haj House at Nampally where the Haj aspirants can visit to get the registration process completed

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday launched the registration process for the Haj pilgrimage for 2021 at the Haj House here.

The Haj Committee of India has invited applications from Haj 2021 aspirants from all States. The pilgrims can login to the Haj Committee of India website and fill in the application forms before submitting. However, the selection process will be based on the guidelines and final decision of the Saudi Arabian government in view of the prevailing pandemic.

The Telangana State Haj Committee has set up a facilitation desk at the Haj House at Nampally where the Haj aspirants can visit to get the registration process completed. The final selection will be through a lottery system.

Mohd Masiullah Khan, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, said that at present only people aged between 18 and 65 years could apply for the pilgrimage because of the pandemic. Moreover, the pilgrims would be accommodated only one category ‘Azizia’ as against the regular three categories. The ‘rubath’ facility extended by the Nizam Trust would not be made available for the Haj pilgrimage in 2021.

