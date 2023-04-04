| Hyderabad Armaan Malik To Star In Concert Organized By Street Cause On April 8

Hyderabad: Armaan Malik to star in concert organized by Street Cause on April 8

The singer is also set to share the centrestage along with noted music band from Hyderabad ‘Band Capricio’ in RFC 9.0

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Noted Hyderabad-based student-run non-profit organisation Street Cause and Tutorialspoint are organizing a concert titled RFC 9.0, which will feature talented singer and star performer Armaan Malik at LB Stadium on April 8.

The singer is also set to share the centrestage along with noted music band from Hyderabad ‘Band Capricio’ in RFC 9.0.

In the run-up to the musical concert and to generate excitement around the Armaan Malik event, the Street Cause is also organizing a series of flash mob dance in the city.

Members of the Street Cause said that the NGO has always been dedicated to promote social causes, which has been a major draw for students across Hyderabad to lend their support. “We have a long history of supporting local communities and raising awareness about important issues, and RFC 9.0 is no exception,” the members of Street Cause said.

Also Read Armaan Malik, Band Capriccio to perform in Hyderabad on April 8