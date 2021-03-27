Hyderabad: Artillery Centre hosts passing out parade

The parade, which was organised under Covid-19 protocols, was reviewed by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: Around 830 young recruits passed out of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad in an Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade held n Saturday. The parade, which was organised under Covid-19 protocols, was reviewed by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

The recruits took the Oath of Allegiance and Service to the Nation after successful completion of a year-long Basic and Advance Military Training. It was a grand military spectacle to witness 830 young men marching to the tune of ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ in their crisp military attire, a press release said.

The Artillery Centre, located in and around Golconda Fort, has excelled in all spheres in its quest for excellence. Gunners passing out from the portals of the Artillery Centre have been discharging various operational and training responsibilities with utmost commitment and dedication in the service of the nation.

