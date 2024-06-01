Hyderabad: Passing out Parade of Assistants Commandants held at NISA

Ankur Prasad, Assistant Commandant Probationer was adjudged the all-round best, indoor best and outdoor best officer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 08:11 PM

The Passing Out Parade of the 36th batch of Assistant Commandants was held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), a premier training institution of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Hyderabad: The Passing out Parade of the 36th batch of Assistant Commandants was held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), the premier training institution of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday.

Praveer Ranjan, IPS, Additional Director General (Airport Sector), CISF, who was the Chief Guest at the passing our parade, appreciated the efforts of the 50 Assistant Commandants including 6 female Assistant Commandants who successfully completed their training and also acknowledged the hard work put in by the trainers and the staff of NISA in transforming young civilians to effective members of the force.

He also highlighted the current security scenario of the nation and how one’s hard work, dedication, integrity and sincerity can act as pillars in strengthening the professional fabric of the young officers passing out of the academy.

Ankur Prasad, Assistant Commandant Probationer was adjudged the all-round best, indoor best and outdoor best officer.

K. Sunil Emmanuel IPS, Inspector General and Director NISA presented the course report and informed that after the 57 weeks of rigorous training, the trainee officers are now ready to take on multifarious challenges and responsibilities awaiting them.

Senior government officials, dignitaries from police forces, representatives of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), officials from Hyderabad-based PSUs, CISF senior officers, family members of the trainee officers, officers and staff of the academy were present.