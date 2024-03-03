Hyderabad artist going places

Varunika’s works to feature in 11th Asia Pacific Triennial

Published Date - 3 March 2024

Varunika Saraf plans to showcase three of her artworks in the exhibition set to take place from November.

Hyderabad: Varunika Saraf, an artist and art historian hailing from Hyderabad, has been selected as the sole representative from Telangana for the upcoming 11th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art.

The highly anticipated exhibition, set to take place in Australia from November 30, 2024, to April 27, 2025, will showcase 70 projects encompassing the works of over 200 artists, makers, and thinkers from across Australia, Asia, and the Pacific.

Saraf’s distinctive largescale paintings serve as poignant reflections on contemporary political and social issues, particularly the pervasive rise of violence. Drawing upon a multitude of archival sources, including art history, newspapers, and popular culture, she seeks to shed uncomfortable truths about contemporary society.

Central to her practice is the innovative use of ‘wasli’— a surface created through the Mughal technique of layering paper, along with techniques such as dyeing, appliqueing, and block-printing. “I was pleasantly surprised when approached by the Asia Pacific Triennale team, as I hadn’t anticipated my work being considered.

The opportunity not only highlights my work but also sparks crucial conversations among artists in the region,” the artist noted. At the Triennial, Saraf plans to showcase three of her artworks, two of which are existing pieces from her portfolio, namely “Sky Set Ablaze” and “It Rained This Winter.”

Additionally, she will unveil her latest creation titled “Thieves in the Forest”, exclusively for the exhibition. Reflecting on one of her paintings titled “Sky Set Ablaze”, Saraf said that she created it during the pandemic years, drawing inspiration from medieval imagery of omens and signs in the sky.

“In medieval times, people interpreted phenomena like comets as either heralding good fortune or signalling impending disasters, such as plagues. I borrowed imagery from medieval manuscripts, particularly the “Augsburg Wonder,” to explore how historical visual clues can resonate with contemporary issues,” the artist explained.

Saraf looks forward to representing her region and observing how her work resonates worldwide, noting commonalities across cultures. “In the past decade, we have normalized high levels of violence, eventually becoming a spectacle-obsessed society, be it the movies, politics, or others. I hope there would be some dialogue around this,” she says. Backed by the Queensland Art Gallery, she is currently working on her third painting for the upcoming showcase at the Triennial.