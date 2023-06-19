Hyderabad: ASSOCHAM to organise B2B meetings with Sharjah delegation on June 22, 23

The B2B meetings will help Hyderabad-based industrialists understand the benefits of starting business in Free Trade Zones in UAE

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), is organizing B2B meetings with a high-powered delegation from Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, Govt. of Sharjah, UAE at Hotel ITC Kakatiya here on June 22 and 23.

The B2B meetings will help city-based industrialists understand the benefits of starting business in Free Trade Zones in UAE and how Indian companies can take advantage of making their base in UAE and exports to the rest of the world.

From India and especially from Telangana, IT&ITES, Agri and Marine products, Food processing, Pharma, Biotech, are the main export sectors, globally. We want such industries to explore expanding their base in the UAE through SAIF Zone and grow their businesses globally, said Ravi Kumar Reddy Kataru, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Development Council.

There is no registration fee and for registration interested persons can contact K Vishwanand on 92959-59456, said a press release.