Hyderabad athlete makes it to World Taekwondo Program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: In a landmark achievement, Hyderabad’s Taekwondo athlete B Sai Deepak has been selected for the prestigious World Taekwondo Body sponsored Partnership Taekwondo Program at Republic of Korea.

Emerging as the top contender from over 200 global participants, Sai Deepak’s selection marks a historic moment, making him the first individual from the Telugu States to receive this prestigious honour.

The 11-day programme, from May 31 to June 10, is sponsored by the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation and the Ministry of Sports and Culture of the Republic of Korea. The training programme at Taekwondowon, Muju, Seoul, a world-renowned centre for Taekwondo education and practice, provides an opportunity for participants to train under the guidance of top Taekwondo experts. It aims to elevate the global standard of Taekwondo coaching, ensuring that athletes receive the highest quality of training and support.

“This is not just a personal achievement but a significant milestone for the entire Taekwondo community in the Telugu States. I am committed to bringing back the knowledge and experience gained from this programme to benefit our local athletes,” says 27-yearold Sai Deepak, who is a a four-time Guinness World Record holder and Olympic ranking athlete.

Sai Deepak anticipates enhancing both his personal and professional growth to attain the status of a renowned master representing the country within the World Taekwondo body.