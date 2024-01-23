Punjab Royals emerge champions at Taekwondo Premier League

In the final, Punjab Royals overcame Gujarat Thunders 12-11, 11-5, 15-13 to win the inaugural edition of the Taekwondo Premier League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Team members of the Punjab Royals with the winners trophy in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Punjab Royals emerged champions by beating Gujarat Thunders in the inaugural edition of the Taekwondo Premier League at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final, Royals overcame Gujarat Thunders 12-11, 11-5, 15-13 to seal the title. For the winners, the star players Anshu Dandotiya of Madhya Pradesh and Latika Bhandari of Uttarakhand dazzled on the occasion to lead the Royals to the top of the podium.

Earlier in the semifinals, Punjab overcame Haryana Hunters, while Gujarat beat Himachal Hurricanes to reach the summit clash.

Results: Final: Punjab Royal bt Gujrat Thunders 12-11, 11-5, 15-13; Semifinals: Punjab Royal bt Haryana Hunters 29-7, 21-9, 18-12; Gujarat Thunder bt Himachal Hurricanes 31-28, 21-18, 13-5.