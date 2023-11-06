| Second Leg Of Tpl Season 1 To Be Held In Hyderabad From December 19

Second leg of TPL Season 1 to be held in Hyderabad from December 19

Taekwondo Premier League will have 12 franchise teams from all over the country and the players need to have Kukkiwon World Taekwondo Black Belt Certificate to compete in the tournament

Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The second leg of the Taekwondo Premier League Season 1 will be held in Hyderabad from December 19 to 21, the organisers revealed in Hyderabad on Monday.

The second leg will be held exclusively for young teens who are born on or before December 31, 2006. The franchise-based tournament will have each team consisting of five players – three male and two female. The weight category for men is 55.1 to 60.9 kgs and for women it is 48.1 to 53.9 kgs.

The tournament will have 12 franchise teams from all over the country and the players need to have Kukkiwon World Taekwondo Black Belt Certificate to compete in the tournament.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for every taekwondo player in the country. This leg is for our teen stars. We want to encourage financially struggling athletes and coaches,” said Duvvuri Ganesh, Founder and Director of Taekwondo Premier League. “We hope to make taekwondo as popular as it is in the rest of the world through our initiatives,” he added.

Grand Master Jayanth Reddy, Chairman of JR International Taekwondo Academy said that they need to create a platform for players and train them for perfection towards these leagues and motivate them as well.

