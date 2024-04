Avanthi college clinch Taekwondo championship

Avanthi Degree & PG College Barkatpura, Hyderabad emerged overall winners of the "Qwan ki Do" Championship for Men and Women in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 11:19 PM

Medal winners of the Taekwondo championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Avanthi Degree & PG College Barkatpura, Hyderabad emerged overall winners of the “Qwan ki Do” Championship for Men and Women organised by Osmania University Inter College held at JBL Taekwondo and Sports Academy, Nagole, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Dr BR Ambedkar College and MVSR Engineering College grabbed second and third places respectively in the Taekwondo competition.

Also Read Arul wins Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

Results: 1. Avanthi Degree & PG College Barkatpura, Hyderabad, 2. Dr BR Ambedkar College, Hyderabad, 3. MVSR Engineering College Nadergul, Hyderabad.