Punjab Comrades emerge champions at International Taekwondo Championship League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: Punjab Comrades emerged champions of the inaugural edition of the International Taekwondo Championship League, which was held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Led by Coach Jagjeet Singh Mand, the team consisting Rishi Rai, Deepesh Pandey, Prashant Rana, Afzal Ali, and Anshu Dandotiya showcased great teamwork. With the scoreline of 20/12 in the first round and 15/11 in the second round, Punjab Comrades demonstrated their dominance and expertise in the sport. The event showcased skills and talent of 96 fighters from 12 teams across India.

Hyderabad Immortal, under the guidance of coach Sandeep Pawar, secured the runner-up position. The Hyderabad team consists of Naveen, Abdul Wahid, Nabeel Khan, Ramveer Gurjar, and Ajay Kumar.

The organisers revealed that the next season of the International Taekwondo Championship League is scheduled to take place in Dubai. Teams: Chennai Combatants, Banglore Battlers, Srinagar Cavalry, Pune Partisan, Jaipur Assailants, Kolkata Invaders, Delhi Victors, Patna Spearman, Punjab Comrades, Hyderabad Immortals, Kochi Jousters, Guwahati Shielders.