Hyderabad athletes impress at junior national taekwondo event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

12 athletes from Hyderabad took part in the 36th sub-junior national taekwondo championship

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad athlete impressed by bagging six medals – three gold, one silver and one bronze – in the 36th sub-junior national taekwondo championship at the Sports Complex, University of Kota in Rajasthan recently.

12 players from Hyderabad took part in the event. Swaksh Kesari Singh, Harsha Vardhana Singh, and Vaishnavi Singh won gold medals in U-18 kg, U-25 kg, and U-26 kg categories respectively while Ch Karman Singh won a silver medal in the U-22 kg category. Hari Priya Singh and Anudeep Reddy won bronze medals in U-22 kg and U-44 kg categories.

Hasini Ambati, Tapasya Meka, Vidula Singh, Mirza Mudassir Ahmed Baig, Dhanesh Singh, and Vivek Singh also represented Telangana State in U-38, U-51, U-44, U-35, U-23, and U-57 kg categories respectively.

