Sohan clinches Goldslam tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

All the winners of Goldslam tennis tournament at the Leo Tennis Academy in Lingampally, on Monday.

Hyderabad: Sohan Suryadevara emerged champion in the men’s singles category of the Goldslam sports tennis tournament at Leo tennis academy, Legala sports, Lingampally on Monday.

Amit Jain took the second place. In the men’s doubles event, Sandeepan-Jayasankar pair took the top honours ahead of Sreekar-Davarakonda Ravisankar.

In the under-10 mixed category, Karthik Sankar defeated Kashika Karnam 5-3 to capture title.

Results: U-10: Mixed Category: Karthik Sankar bt Kashika Karnam 5-3; U-12 mixed category: B Abhiram bt Naksh Sharma 5-2; U-14 mixed category: Aditya bt Naksh Sharma 5-1; Men’s Singles: 1. Sohan Suryadevara, 2. Amit Jain; Men’s Doubles: 1. Sandeepan-Jayasankar, 2. Sreekar-Devarakonda Ravisankar.