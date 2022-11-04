Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharmaceuticals adopt African Lion at Nehru Zoological Park

Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Manohar, an African Lion, at the Nehru Zoological Park in the city has been adopted for an year by Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited, here on Friday.

According to the zoo officials, representatives from the pharmaceutical company handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to A. Nagamani, Dy. Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, towards the adoption and maintenance charges of the African Lion.

The zoo officials thanked Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Miyapur for extending their support towards wildlife conservation for the consecutive year. Last year, they adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger.

Ashutosh Anil Kotwal, Satyanarayan Giri, and BLN Deepak from the organisation took a tour of the zoo along with officials and appreciated the cleanliness and hygiene maintained in the premises.