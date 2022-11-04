Hyderabad: Van filled with Rs 31 lakh cash found abandoned

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Hours after the driver of a cash management company allegedly fled with the vehicle containing cash of Rs.31 lakh at Attapur in Rajendranagar on Thursday, the police recovered the vehicle abandoned at Kismathpur Bridge. However, the driver took away cash of Rs.3 lakh, leaving the remaining currency in the vehicle itself.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the company staff came to a bank ATM to refill the cash dispensing machine.

Police said when the four employees got down from the vehicle and went into the ATM centre to make arrangements for refilling the cash vending machine, the driver Farooq (25) fled with the vehicle.

The Rajendranagar police formed two special teams and are examining the footage from the surveillance cameras at the crime spot and surroundings to nab the driver.