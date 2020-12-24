Hyderabad: Auto driver found murdered in Kulsumpura

“The assailants hit him on the head with boulders resulting in his death,” said the Kulsumpura police.

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was murdered by unidentified persons at Kulsumpura on Wednesday night. Md Azam (31) of Tappachabutra reportedly went along with a few persons known to him near Patel Hotel area under the Kulsumpura police station limits.

“The assailants hit him on the head with boulders resulting in his death,” said the Kulsumpura police.