Hyderabad: Auto driver found murdered in Kulsumpura

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was murdered by unidentified persons at Kulsumpura on Wednesday night. Md Azam (31) of Tappachabutra reportedly went along with a few persons known to him near Patel Hotel area under the Kulsumpura police station limits.
“The assailants hit him on the head with boulders resulting in his death,” said the Kulsumpura police.
The police have shifted the body for postmortem to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case was registered and investigation is on.
