Hyderabad: Bala Vikasa organises Annual Convention in CSRB

Telangana Ministers T. Harish Rao, E.DayakarRao, Malla Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu attended the convention.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Thousands of rural poor men and women descended from hundreds of buses, minivans, jeeps and autos in the early hours of Monday at Bala Vikasa’s Hyderabad campus in Keesara, Medchal.

The purpose of their visit – to meet, discuss and deliberate on the role of Building Communities for Sustainable Development. Every year, BalaVikasa, a leading not-for-profit, organises Annual Convention with the committee members of its safe water, women empowerment, sustainable agriculture, quality education and model communities programs to recognise their efforts and inspire them further for greater impact.

All of them pay for their travel and registration to come participate. This year about 7000 such committee members from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra attended the event.

Telangana Ministers T. Harish Rao, E.DayakarRao, Malla Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu attended the convention. Andre Gingras, and Bala T Singareddy Gingras, founders of BalaVikasa, and the pioneers of community driven development work in the Telugu States were also present. Harish Rao said, “Bala Vikasa’s strong emphasis on the role of people’s participation in community development is what inspires me.”