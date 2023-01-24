Karate training to students in 190 girls high schools in Medak

Medak: Additional Collector Prathima Singh said the district administration would provide karate training to girls from Class 6 to 10 in 190 government schools across Medak district.

Addressing the students during the National Girl Child day programme at the Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Medak on Tuesday, Singh said there was a serious need to impart karate training or in martial arts at a time when assaults on girls were on the rise.

The district administration would grant Rs 5,000 grant to each school to appoint an instructor. Singh also participated in a similar programme at Githa High School along with Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini.