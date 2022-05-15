Hyderabad: Bandamaisamma 2BHK housing Colony inaugurated

Published Date - 11:52 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

The double bedroom housing colony has dwelling units spread over five blocks built in S-5 pattern, in Bansilalpet. — File Photo

Hyderabad: A new chapter in life for 310 poor families has commenced on Sunday with the inauguration of Bandamaisamma 2BHK Housing Colony, Bansilalpet, which were built under the State government’s Double Bedroom Housing Scheme. The housing colony, spread over a land parcel of 2.47 acres and comprising of 310 dwelling units, has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with an amount of Rs 26.35 crore.

The dwelling units are spread over five blocks and have been built in S-5 pattern. With a plinth area of 560 sft, the cost of each dwelling unit is Rs 7.75 lakh apart from Rs 75,000, which is the cost of infrastructure for each unit. The infrastructure provided includes CC roads, external electrification and a drinking water sump.

The housing society also comprises of 16 shops and 11 lifts. The shops have been built inside the colony so that the revenue generated from them is utilised for the maintenance of lifts and other works in the colony, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, who inaugurated the housing complex, along with Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, said.

The housing colony was once a slum and used to get inundated, whenever the nearby naala overflowed during intense spell of showers, GHMC officials said.

