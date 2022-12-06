| Hyderabad Bank Of Baroda Holds Essay And Drawing Competition

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda holds essay and drawing competition

BoB recently conducted an essay and drawing competition for Maharishi Vidya Mandir students in Hyderabad to encourage original writing in Hindi on banking subjects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB) recently conducted an essay and drawing competition for Maharishi Vidya Mandir students in Hyderabad to encourage original writing in Hindi on banking subjects.

Certificates and prizes were given on Tuesday by Maharishi principal Vasanthy Parasuraman and BoB Hitec City branch head Nitin Kumar.

Senior manager Vijay Kumar, branch operations in-charge Obulam Ravi Kumar Reddy, and regional office official language senior manager Amit Kumar Shaw were present, a release said.