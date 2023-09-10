Hyderabad: Bar raided at SR Nagar, dancers held

Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team raided a bar at SR Nagar and caught 16 persons including 10 women dancers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team raided a bar at SR Nagar and caught 16 persons including 10 women dancers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team raided a bar at SR Nagar and caught 16 persons including 10 women dancers on Sunday.

Acting on information about a group of women professional dancers performing indecent dances and collecting tips from the customers, the Task Force team raided the premises. The police found the management had not obtained proper license and were illegally running the bar and pub. The music was played beyond the permissible limits too.

The police caught H Krishna (38) owner, Omer Bin Abdullah (43) event manager, B Siddhart (36) cashier and K Krishna (25) cashier along with 10 dancers and 16 customers.

All of them are handed over to S. R Nagar police station for further action.