Hyderabad-based activist detained for distributing money to Haldwani victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 10:51 PM

Hyderabad: A city based social activist, Salman Khan, was detained after widely distributing money to the people of Haldwani in Uttarakhand.

In a video being widely circulated across multiple social media platforms , he is shown meeting people in the streets who are said to have been victims of recent police action in Uttarakhand. When questioned by the local police, Salman Khan claimed he runs a NGO named Hyderabad Youth Courage in Hyderabad.

Following which, he was released on Thursday and the Uttarakhand police have started an investigation into the funds being received by his NGO.

According to police officials here, Salman Khan is a repeat offender who recently completed his jail term after Hyderabad Police invoked the PD Act against him. Salman Khan rose to prominence during the Covid pandemic time, when he founded the NGO, and began obtaining and dispersing funds. He is alleged to have misappropriated the money that was raised under the guise of aiding the poor on multiple occasions.

As a result, Hyderabad Police repeatedly arrested him after conducting raids at his home.