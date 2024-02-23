Woman entrepreneur held for kidnapping TV anchor in Hyderabad

The suspect, Trisha who runs a digital marketing business had developed an interest in Pranav, the anchor after seeing his photos on a reputed matrimony site.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman entrepreneur, who had harboured intention of marrying a news anchor from a vernacular TV channel, allegedly kidnapped and confined him in a room and threatened him, was arrested by the Uppal police on Friday.

The suspect, Trisha who runs a digital marketing business had developed an interest in Pranav, the anchor after seeing his photos on a reputed matrimony site. Unfortunately, cyber miscreants had created a fake ID in Pranav’s name, complicating the situation further.

According to the police, despite the misunderstanding, Pranav genuinely reciprocated Trisha’s feelings. However, Trisha, who was firm on her desire to marry Pranav, resorted to kidnapping him.

Trisha, known for her involvement in five startup companies and possessing substantial wealth, had orchestrated the kidnapping due to her infatuation with Pranav, police said.

On February 11, she along with accomplices, kidnapped and confined Pranav in a room and pressurized him to marriage. However, he managed to escape from Trisha’s captivity and promptly sought help from the police.

The Uppal police intervened and arrested Trisha, who was subsequently remanded.