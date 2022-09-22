Hyderabad-based Bhanzu raises about Rs 120 crore in Series A funding

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:57 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Neelakantha Bhanu, CEO of Bhanzu.

Hyderabad: City-based Bhanzu, a global math learning platform, raised $15 million (about Rs 120 crore) in Series A funding led by investment firm Eight Roads Ventures. Another investor, B Capital, also invested in this round. Bhanzu will use the funding to enhance its technology infrastructure for student learning experience and strengthen its math curriculum for outcome-focused content.

“Our curriculum helps students overcome the fear of math and also inspires them to make careers in science and engineering. Bhanzu wants more Indians to realise their true mind potential and math is the best way to achieve this,” said Neelakantha Bhanu, CEO of Bhanzu.

His company offers learning programmes in mathematics for students aged 6-16 years. It helps students become four times quicker and better at mathematics. Bhanu, the first Indian and Asian to win the gold medal in Mental Calculation World Championship 2020 at Mind Sports Olympics, London, is promoting math as a fun sport to deal with math phobia. He also broke the world record of math legends like Shakuntala Devi and was featured in the consumer technology category of Forbes Asia 2022 30 Under 30, a release said.