[24]7.ai to recruit about 2,500 people for voice, chat processes in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:31 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: [24]7.ai, a contact centre services player, said it is hiring across voice and chat processes to serve its international client base. Of the 9,000 new hires pan India over 2022-23, 2500 will be hired from Telangana by October this year. It has also collaborated with TASK in Warangal and Nizamabad for campus recruitment drives. It is looking to tap into talent from Tier 2 and 3 cities with ‘work from anywhere’ option.

It also offers soft skills training to help freshers from Tier2 and 3 towns. It will also hire candidates from the LGBTQi communities. The company counts companies from the global Fortune 500 as its customers. The company has a conversational AI platform that aids companies with conversations across digital and voice channels, release said.

“India has a well-recognised talent pool. We were amongst the frontrunners to introduce remote working in India,” said Nina Nair, SVP and HRD Head, India and Americas, [24]7.ai.