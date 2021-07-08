Hyderabad-based Caspian Debt expands regional presence in Delhi-NCR

Major focus will be on SMEs in edtech, water & sanitation, cleantech, healthcare, food & agritech sectors

Hyderabad: Caspian Debt opened its regional office in Delhi-NCR, with a focus on SMEs in food and agritech, cleantech, healthcare, education, water & sanitation as well as financial institutions catering to MSMEs. The ticket size of the loans will be around Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 15 crore.

Hyderabad-based debt funding firm has funded over 160 startups and social enterprises across a wide variety of sectors till date. Of these, it has funded over 30 companies operating out of Delhi-NCR and expects to scale this up further in the region. The company also has operations in Bengaluru through a regional office.

Commenting on the expansion, S Viswanatha Prasad, founder and MD, Caspian Debt, said “We at Caspian Debt, believe that being where our customers are is a key to stronger relationships. There has been a significant growth in the number of clients from the Delhi/NCR region from FY19 to FY21 and we see a huge potential in this region’s startup ecosystem.”

“We would like to expand our regional presence and serve our existing and potential startups and social enterprise clients in North India better. The thriving ecosystem of VCs and other enablers makes it ideal for us to have a presence in Delhi to build stronger relationships with the booming startup ecosystem there,” added Prasad.

Caspian Debt has partnered with Indian Angels Network and TiE Delhi NCR to reach out to their respective network of startups to help them access debt funding. Caspian Debt will focus on cautious but ambitious expansion this fiscal year to manage the existing relationships in the region and support new startups in Delhi/NCR.

The firm is also keen to engage with other startup-focused enablers such as incubators, investors, industry bodies to increase outreach to the entire ecosystem. The impact investment firm is also keen on funding startups from tier 2 or 3 regions, catering to rural segments, women owned and women-centric businesses.

