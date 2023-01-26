Hyderabad-based classical dancer receives Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar

M Gauravi Reddy, a classical dancer from the State of Telangana, has been awarded Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar for her passion towards Indian culture.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:32 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

M Gauravi Reddy, a classical dancer from the State of Telangana, has been awarded Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar for her passion towards Indian culture.

Hyderabad: M Gauravi Reddy, a classical dancer from the State of Telangana, has been awarded Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar for her passion towards Indian culture.

The 17-year-old accomplished classical dancer is one among the 11 children receiving the Prime Minister’s National Child Award for their accomplishments at the Republic Day Parade held in New Delhi, India.

Also Read Hyderabad: Pulla Reddy Sweets fined Rs 20k for using plastic for packaging

She received the award from President Draupadi Murmu for her exceptional talent in the field of dance. In 2016, she became the youngest artiste from the country to perform at the UNICEF in Greece.

She is seen as a flag bearer of Indian culture and heritage for her excellence in the field of art and culture.

By Simar Kaur