Hyderabad: Pulla Reddy Sweets fined Rs 20k for using plastic for packaging

Officials visited the kitchen of Pulla Reddy after senior IFS officer and Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargaien complained that the outlet is using single-use plastic despite the ban.
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on G Pulla Reddy Sweets’ Somajiguda branch on Wednesday for using single-use plastic for packaging.
Officials visited the kitchen of Pulla Reddy after senior IFS officer and Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargaien complained that the outlet is using single-use plastic despite the ban.
“Dc-17 Khairatabad circle inspected Pulla Reddy sweets near CM camp office Somajiguda along with AMOH 17 and staff found single-use plastic in their shop and imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 for the first instance and cautioned in future single plastic use shop will be seized by GHMC,” the civic body stated.
Earlier, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on G Pulla Reddy Sweets after a customer complained that the sweets they purchased from the outlet were in rotten condition.