Hyderabad: Pulla Reddy Sweets fined Rs 20k for using plastic for packaging

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:51 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on G Pulla Reddy Sweets’ Somajiguda branch on Wednesday for using single-use plastic for packaging.

Officials visited the kitchen of Pulla Reddy after senior IFS officer and Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargaien complained that the outlet is using single-use plastic despite the ban.

“Dc-17 Khairatabad circle inspected Pulla Reddy sweets near CM camp office Somajiguda along with AMOH 17 and staff found single-use plastic in their shop and imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 for the first instance and cautioned in future single plastic use shop will be seized by GHMC,” the civic body stated.

Earlier, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on G Pulla Reddy Sweets after a customer complained that the sweets they purchased from the outlet were in rotten condition.