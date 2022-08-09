Hyderabad-based DPhi raises Rs 2.4 crore from Selçuk Boydak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Aritificial intelligence player DPhi said it raised seed funding of €300,000 (Rs 2.4 Cr) from Selçuk Boydak, a serial AI entrepreneur and investor. Selçuk has been building companies primarily in Switzerland and is currently focusing on the global roll-out of AI ecosystem.

DPhi will use this fund to grow its community and expand its business model and build a global marketplace for AI algorithms (models) and solutions. It works to make AI education accessible to everyone and build AI for good to solve key challenges of humanity. DPhi provides free AI and data science courses by industry experts from large tech companies or startups worldwide.

“Right now, the adoption of AI that we are seeing is just due to the application of AI at large tech companies. We are yet to harness the full potential of AI across industries and companies of all sizes. As AI is rapidly evolving, its education, awareness and adoption of development practices are more important than ever,” said DPhi’s founder Chanukya.

Over 1,00,000 learners from more than 150 countries have benefited since its inception in 2020. Its crowdsourcing AI Platform empowers the community members to apply their skills to solve real-world problems including predicting earthquakes, safeguarding NFTs, and building an AI-powered lens for the blind, a release said.