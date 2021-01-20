Hyderabad-based IICT donates masks to Rachakonda Police

The cloth masks. designed by IICT, manufactured by Khar Energy and sponsored by CIPLA Foundation, were received by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), on Wednesday donated 3,000 four-layered masks to the first responders of Rachakonda Police and Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC).

The cloth masks. designed by IICT, manufactured by Khar Energy and sponsored by CIPLA Foundation, were received by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

These masks will be given to the Sanghamitra volunteers of the RKSC and another 10,000 will be distributed to Rachakonda police personnel after receiving them, Bhagwat said.

“The Sanghamitra initiative of RKSC’s Women’s Forum is scheduled to be held in various rural areas under the commissionarate this week and these masks will benefit the volunteers,” he said.

The Commissioner appreciated the gesture by IICT, represented by Principal Scientist, Shailaja, among other senior scientists and officials from CIPLA and Khar Energy.

