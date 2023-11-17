Marut Drones introduces Seedcopter 2.0, India’s first reforestation drone

Marut Drones has successfully utilized the Seedcopter for its ongoing mission ‘Hara Bahara campaign’ to plant One Billion Trees by 2030.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Marut Drones has introduced its pioneering product, the Seedcopter 2.0, India’s first reforestation drone and announced its availability to corporate entities, enabling them to actively engage in CSR activities and reforestation efforts.

Marut Drones has been harnessing the power of Seedcopter 2.0 since 2021, which stands as a testament to how technology, combined with community engagement, can drive positive change, and mitigate the dire consequences of deforestation, a press release said.

The notable achievement of planting more than 1 crore trees across nine states like Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam in 2022 reflects the success of Seedcopter.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO of Marut Drones, said, “By making Seedcopter 2.0 available as a service for corporate entities, we aim to extend the reach of drone technology, inviting more stakeholders to contribute to India’s green cover.”