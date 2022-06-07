Hyderabad-based mother hopes to crowdfund Rs 5 crore to treat 10-year-old’s genetic disorder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

A therapy costing Rs 5 crore is the only shot of life for 10-year-old Mahima Sagar with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disease, in Hyderabad.

SMA is a progressive neuromuscular disease caused due to defects in the SMN1 gene. The affected children develop muscle weakness involving upper and lower limbs initially, but over time develop breathing and swallowing difficulty. SMA affects one in 10,000 children generally and nearly 800 children suffering from SMA in India.

Mahima is fighting against this deadly disease that affects her motor skills like moving, eating, breathing, and swallowing, which otherwise is relatively easy for the kids of her own age. She currently needs to raise funds of Rs 5 crore for her Risdiplam therapy.

She has already undergone Scoliosis surgery in 2021, major surgery to realign the spine. Now, her best hope for the cure and relatively normal life is Risdiplam, which costs Rs 5 crore.

“When Mahima was born, I always waited to see her walking on her legs, and now watching her struggle even with a tiny movement takes my soul away. The cost of this treatment is entirely beyond our means. Hence, we appeal for your contributions. Along with our savings and your contributions, we will be able to buy the medication my daughter needs to survive. SMA leads to rapid deterioration of muscles if untreated, and the only cure for Mahima is Risdiplam. The sooner she gets Risdiplam, the more effective it will be for her in arresting the progress of the disease,” says the mother.

Fundraiser Link: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-mahima-sagar