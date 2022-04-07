Hyderabad-based Neoretina launches dilation free retinal imaging centre

Hyderabad: City-based Neoretina Eyecare Institute launched a state-of-the-art dilation free retinal imaging centre IRIS and announced a new smart two-minute retina check-up initiative. The IRIS facility is equipped with a high-end ophthalmic diagnostic centre, optical, pharmacy, and a premium private ward for patients.

The smart retina check-up initiative based on the new Optos imaging system is designed for healthy eye screening, detecting deep-rooted retinal problems, staging of diabetic retinopathy, and high blood pressure changes in the retina, peripheral retinal degenerations etc, a press release said.

“We wanted to ease the pain of patients, who otherwise have to go through almost 2 hours of dilation ordeal. The new retinal imaging technology makes it easy to identify and document diabetic changes and for the patient, the scanning takes less than a second,” Founder, Medical Director of Neoretina, Dr. P Raja Rami Reddy, said.

Prof. G.V.S. Murthy, Director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad inaugurated the new facility in the presence of Head, Nephrology, NIMS, Dr Sree Bhushan Raju and Dr. K. D. Modi, Endocrinologist, Care Hospital, Nampally.

