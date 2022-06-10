Hyderabad-based startup StanPlus appoints Suhas Kulkarni as CTO

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:15 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Medical emergency response platform StanPlus appointed Suhas Kulkarni as the Chief Technology and Product Officer. In this role, Kulkarni will be the driving and building technology-led applications. Earlier, Kulkarni was the Engineering Lead at Uber where he was building a technology stack and solving scale problems. He has also previously worked for Oracle, SocialCode, and GREE.

“We will be working towards making Stanplus a tech-first platform that will support in building and scaling our medical emergency responses in more than 400 Indian cities,” said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO StanPlus.

“StanPlus is on a mission to solve the country’s emergency response crisis. Even though our hospitals are equipped to handle such situations, support from companies like StanPlus can play a role in ensuring a timely response,” said Kulkarni.

The Hyderabad-based startup has partnered with more than 50 hospitals and 70 enterprises and is looking to expand to 15 cities in India by the end of this year.