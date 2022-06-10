Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Home | Business | Hyderabad Based Startup Stanplus Appoints Suhas Kulkarni As Cto

Hyderabad-based startup StanPlus appoints Suhas Kulkarni as CTO

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 09:15 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Medical emergency response platform StanPlus appointed Suhas Kulkarni as the Chief Technology and Product Officer. In this role, Kulkarni will be the driving and building technology-led applications. Earlier, Kulkarni was the Engineering Lead at Uber where he was building a technology stack and solving scale problems. He has also previously worked for Oracle, SocialCode, and GREE.

“We will be working towards making Stanplus a tech-first platform that will support in building and scaling our medical emergency responses in more than 400 Indian cities,” said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO StanPlus.

“StanPlus is on a mission to solve the country’s emergency response crisis. Even though our hospitals are equipped to handle such situations, support from companies like StanPlus can play a role in ensuring a timely response,” said Kulkarni.

The Hyderabad-based startup has partnered with more than 50 hospitals and 70 enterprises and is looking to expand to 15 cities in India by the end of this year.

Related News

Latest News