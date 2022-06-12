Hyderabad-based Syntizen making a mark in digital security

Siddharth Kukatlapalli, one of the founders of Syntizen, says the digital solutions will have a larger use in government sector.

Hyderabad: Whether it is facial recognition technology for citizen services or the online attendance of workers, many of the services provided by the State government have gone digital in the last few years. And one Hyderabad-based startup has played a pivotal role in the development of these services and has now expanded its offerings to other States as well.

City-based company Syntizen was started by three friends Dinesh Reddy, Vamsi Kotte, and Siddharth Kukatlapalli in 2014 and since then the company has worked with multiple clients ranging from banks, BFSI firms, and government departments.

The company provides digital identity solutions as a service and has worked on products like e-COS (electronic customer on-boarding system), video KYC, Aadhaar masking, facial matching, and liveness solutions. Synitzen also provides products like subsidy management systems and facial liveness and facial matching for the government sector.

“We first started by providing a fingerprint matching algorithm as a service based on Aadhaar data to financial service companies. The first contract we did was providing e-KYC service for a finance company and then started working with NBFCs, housing finance companies, stock brokers, and others,” says Siddharth Kukatlapalli, co-founder, Syntizen who started the company after facing a delay in the opening of a bank account for a friend in 2011.

After expanding their solution in the BFSI space, Kukatlapalli and the other co-founders realised that the service will have a larger use in the government sector. They understood that digital identity solutions can be used in ration distribution, scholarships, the registration department, and other citizen services.

Through the help of T-Hub where they were incubated, the startup approached the Telangana government and has integrated its solution into 50-plus schemes of the State.

The startup which worked with the GHMC in attendance management and with the Transport Department to develop the facial recognition solution, is now working with the Odisha Government for video KYC for pensioner certificates.