Hyderabad-based XMachines makes portable weeding tools

Using sensors and machine learning algorithms, the device can identify and precisely target individual weeds, while minimising damage to the surrounding crops

By B. Krishna Mohan Published Date - 09:00 AM, Tue - 28 February 23

Photo: xmachines.ai

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based X-Machines has developed portable devices that use robotics technology to automate the task of removing weeds from agricultural fields.

Using sensors and machine learning algorithms, the device can identify and precisely target individual weeds, while minimising damage to the surrounding crops. This will come handy in situations where there is a labour shortage. Also, the costs involved are a small part paid to the labour.

Farm mechanisation options have been available for long to big farmers. Now, X-Machines is bringing such options to small farmers as well. It also brings into a play an element of precision, which will reduce the overall costs. “We created miniature tractor-kind farming robots to function as an able farm hand. We also created several optional accessories to suit the purpose. These are battery operated and come with two batteries, which will last for six to eight hours of farm work. They can be used for seed and sapling plantation, microsprays, fertilizer sprays and other chores with precision and accuracy. “It can space the seeds or saplings as instructed,” said Trivikram Kumar D, Chief Executive Officer.

One of the main advantages is that these can be used in farms without damaging the growing crops. “It needs just two feet of distance between the rows. This is an advantage over the bigger tractors, which obviously need more space,” he said. These can be programmed to work autonomously or semi-autonomously, he said. Pilots indicated that farmers save about 30% of the costs that they would otherwise incur for completely depending on manual labour.

Tractors cannot be used after the plants achieve a certain height. Hand tools are present but they induce fatigue to the operators due to their vibrations and as a result many avoid them, Trivikram explained.

It also saves on fertilizer sprays as it has capabilities to identify the plant that is healthy.

This helps the farmers in targeting the sprays as per need of the plants and not as a block. About 30 per cent of the plant anyway do not need any sprays as they nourish from the soil. These mini tractors-like tools can be used in chili, cotton, tobacco and other crops.

XMachines products could also be useful in landscaping to maintain parks, public spaces, and gardens, sports fields, golf courses, and other outdoor recreational areas, he said.

Entrepreneurship

XMachines will be priced about Rs 1.75 lakh upwards. As a result, many farmers will not be willing to invest in them. To address this, it will foster micro entrepreneurship in the villages where these machines will be given out on rent (farming operation as a service).

It will also partner with players who are already operating tractors, harvesters and other farm tools. The machines are made in Hyderabad through a third party and it will look at its own unit when volumes support, he said.

The machines can be customised for deploying in manufacturing units, defence applications, warehouses, logistics and others ,” said Trivikram.