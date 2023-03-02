Hyderabad: BDMA to set-up technology and training centre at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA) is setting up a Technology and Training Center for skill up-gradation at the pharma cluster in Jeedimetla.

This is first of its kind in the country where an industry association is establishing such a facility for the employees of their industry.

The proposed facility is coming up on a one acre land allotted on long lease by TSIIC and will be operational from April, a press release said. The center will act as a centralized location for high-end research, testing and will strengthen the role of the pharma cluster at Jeedimetla.

BDMA National President, R K Agrawal said, “The training center is aimed at providing specific training to manpower engaged in the manufacturing operations and quality control in API industry. Training will be given to fresh graduates making them suitable for bulk drug industry where member units can train their new recruits.”

The state of the art facility is being put up with contributions from member industries and as a part of this initiative, recently, Chairman, Hetero Group, Dr. B Parthasaradhi Reddy donated Rs. 1 crore.